Kenmore woman facing more than 100 years in prison if convicted

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Kenmore woman was accused of making and using fake money to buy things at Walmart, The Home Depot and CVS.

According to prosecutors, Krystal Rains, 33, forged $20 bills that she used at the stores.

Her home was searched, and officials say templates and tools to make counterfeit bills were found.

Rains pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument and two counts of criminal possession of a forged device, as well as charges of grand larceny and petit larceny.

If convicted of the charges against her, Rains could be sentenced to more than 100 years in prison.