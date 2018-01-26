Local chocolate company to be featured in Grammy glam bags

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When walking into Choco-Logo, 141 Broadway in Buffalo, the sweet scent of chocolate dances around the store. And in the back, that’s where Bob Little stands, carefully but quickly filling molds with melted chocolate.

“The part I like most about this business is the way we can customize things,” said Little. “That’s where we really bring a creative element.”

Little reopened the sweet staple a few months ago after moving back to Buffalo from New York City where he worked as a corporate attorney for seven years. He says he wanted to be a part of the city’s resurgence somehow, choosing to buy the business to do that.

A wine distributor, also from the Buffalo area, heard about Choco-Logo reopening, and decided to give Little a call about the idea of creating chocolate bars to match the brand’s 24K Gold Sparkling Wine.

“To have a call like that come in and someone mention – oh, by the way, that custom piece is going into the Grammy bags and handed out to attendees – it’s a little shocking.”

Little says together he and the company’s department created a look they agreed on and then he made 150 to send to the music award show.

“It’s really exciting that every one of these pieces says manufactured in Buffalo New York,” said Little. “You think about the celebrities and attendees who will be seeing that and it’s just really exciting.”