Mark Hollis resigns as MSU athletic director

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan State University athletic director Mark Hollis has resigned.

He is the second high-profile MSU official to step down this week in the wake of the Larry Nassar sentencing Wednesday.

Lou Anna K. Simon resigned as president Wednesday night.

Hollis officially became MSU’s athletics director on Jan. 1, 2008, succeeding Ron Mason.

He was the 18th athletic director at Michigan State University.

The Larry Nassar sexual assaults were not the only incidents involving MSU athletics during Hollis’ watch.

Former Michigan State football players Josh King, Donnie Corley Jr. and Demetric Vance are all charged with sexual assault.

They were dismissed from the team in 2017.

Their trials are upcoming.

Hollis is a 1985 MSU graduate and returned to the school in 1995 as the associate athletics director for external relations.

Since his appointment in 2008 he has led one of the most successful periods for MSU athletics.

According to Mark Hollis’ MSU biography, during his term the Spartans have won one national championship (2014 women’s cross country) and 30 Big Ten Championships (regular season and tournament), appeared in three Final Fours and eight bowl games.

In addition, the Spartans have appeared in 20 consecutive men’s basketball NCAA Tournaments and seven Final Fours. The football team appeared in the 2015 College Football Playoff and has also won the 2014 Rose Bowl and 2015 Cotton Bowl.

Hollis’ reach extended beyond the MSU campus. He has spent five years on the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee and served as the committee chair in 2016-17.

This story was originally posted by WLNS, a Nexstar contributing station.