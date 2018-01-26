Police investigating case of racist vandalism in Buffalo

People living on Greeley Street in Buffalo were shocked to wake up Friday morning, and find an SUV hand been vandalized with a racial slur.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – People living on Greeley Street in Buffalo were shocked to wake up Friday morning, and find an SUV hand been vandalized with a racial slur.

“It makes me feel really sad inside that this is still going on and happening in 2018,” said Donald Graham, the SUV’s owner.

Graham tells News 4 he left his car parked on the street overnight. When he went outside to run errands Friday morning, he saw the damage. The car had been spray-painted with orange and white paint, and at least one of the windows had a hole in it. A misspelled racial slur was painted on the vehicle in multiple locations.

To Graham, the vandalism is one thing, but the word that was spray-painted is another thing. He said it’s inexplicable, and he has no idea who did it, or why he was singled out.

“If you have any dignity and compassion for a human being, I don’t know how you could do that. It’s just evil,” Graham said.

The vandalism is having a ripple effect along Greeley Street. Graham’s neighbor, Steven Martinez, saw the SUV when he stepped outside Friday morning as well.

“It doesn’t really shock me, but it worries me because I have kids,” Martinez said. “I have my car. I’m trying to worry about my well-being too.”

Graham filed a police report. Officers could be seen on Greeley Street looking for security cameras that may have captured the vandalism taking place. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said as of Friday afternoon, the investigation is in the early stages, and investigators are taking statements.

