Report: Bills C Eric Wood suffered career-ending neck injury

Howard Thompson Published: Updated:
Buffalo Bills center Eric Wood (70) reacts during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) – Eric Wood has suffered a career-ending injury, Scout.com reports.

In a tweet Friday morning, Scout Fantasy said sources tell them the Buffalo Bills center suffered a neck injury.

At this time, Scout.com is the only outlet that has confirmed Wood was injured. Others have confirmed a Buffalo Bills player suffered a serious injury. The Bills have not confirmed the report.

According to reports, the Bills are expected to announced the injury on Monday.

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson and linebacker Preston Brown tweeted about the injury:

 

 

