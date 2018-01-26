Report: Bills C Eric Wood suffered career-ending neck injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) – Eric Wood has suffered a career-ending injury, Scout.com reports.

In a tweet Friday morning, Scout Fantasy said sources tell them the Buffalo Bills center suffered a neck injury.

At this time, Scout.com is the only outlet that has confirmed Wood was injured. Others have confirmed a Buffalo Bills player suffered a serious injury. The Bills have not confirmed the report.

According to reports, the Bills are expected to announced the injury on Monday.

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson and linebacker Preston Brown tweeted about the injury:

My brother @EWood70 I love you bro praying for you 🙏🏿 — Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) January 26, 2018