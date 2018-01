WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – The Webster Police Department shared an adorable video on Facebook on Thursday.

According to the post, officers were dispatched to a reported goat in the roadway. Shortly after, police located the goat in question along with seven of his friends that had escaped their enclosure.

Police say the goats quickly closed in on the officer and then began licking the salt off the police car.

According to police, the goats were rounded up and directed back into their enclosure.