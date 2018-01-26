WW2 vet honored for helping liberate thousands from Germany concentration camp

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Western New York veteran was honored Friday for his actions during World War II.

The late Howard Michael Ehrnhardt helped liberate more than 32,000 men, women and children at the Dachau Concentration camp.

Dachau was Hitler’s first and longest run concentration camp in Germany. The camp held more then 188,000 prisoners and was responsible for at least 28,000 deaths, but likely more.

Ehrnhardt was one of the first to arrive at the camp in 1945.

Sitting at the main gate was a machine gun nest. Ehrnhardt, with precise aim, threw a grenade which landed perfectly in place to free up a path to the main gate of the camp.

Friday, his eight military service medals were presented to his son, who is also a veteran and served during the Vietnam War. The Bronze Star Medal and the World War II Victory medal were among his collection.

The family waited 70 years to receive his medals.

“He had received more medals than I expected and the bronze star especially for what he had done over in Dachau in that concentration camp. I only regret that my dad wasn’t here to see the medals that he deserved,” said Howard Michael Ehrnhardt Jr.

Ehrnhardt died in 1991.

Congressman Brian Higgin’s office is responsible for bringing Ehrnhardt’s medals home.