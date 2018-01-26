WW2 vet honored for helping liberate thousands from Germany concentration camp

By Published:

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Western New York veteran was honored Friday for his actions during World War II.

The late Howard Michael Ehrnhardt helped liberate more than 32,000 men, women and children at the Dachau Concentration camp.

Dachau was Hitler’s first and longest run concentration camp in Germany. The camp held more then 188,000 prisoners and was responsible for at least 28,000 deaths, but likely more.

Ehrnhardt was one of the first to arrive at the camp in 1945.

Sitting at the main gate was a machine gun nest. Ehrnhardt, with precise aim, threw a grenade which landed perfectly in place to free up a path to the main gate of the camp.

Friday, his eight military service medals were presented to his son, who is also a veteran and served during the Vietnam War. The Bronze Star Medal and the World War II Victory medal were among his collection.

The family waited 70 years to receive his medals.

“He had received more medals than I expected and the bronze star especially for what he had done over in Dachau in that concentration camp. I only regret that my dad wasn’t here to see the medals that he deserved,” said Howard Michael Ehrnhardt Jr.

Ehrnhardt died in 1991.

Congressman Brian Higgin’s office is responsible for bringing Ehrnhardt’s medals home.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s