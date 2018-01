BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Fire Dept. crews administered narcan to a 29 year old Grand Island man after a crash on Saturday.

Buffalo Police tell News 4 at approximately 1:15 p.m. a driver lost control of his vehicle on Forest Ave., hitting a parked vehicle. The vehicle then hit an attached garage at a home on the 400 block of Parkdale Ave..

The driver was taken to ECMC.

No charges have been filed at this time.