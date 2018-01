BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting on the 300 block of Riverside Ave.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Friday. We’re told a 22 year old Buffalo male was shot.

Police say the victim was transported to ECMC with serious.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.