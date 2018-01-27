Bulls win 5th straight, hold off EMU 97-92 in overtime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Grand Island native Cassie Oursler poured in a team high 25 points while Stephanie Reed added 23 as the UB Women’s Basketball team picked up it’s fifth straight win, a 97-92 thriller over Eastern Michigan in overtime.

Oursler also set a new career high with 13 rebounds — and the Bulls needed every single one against the Eagles — as they battled  to improve to 15-3 overall and 6-1 in the MAC.

Leading 80-73, EMU scored the final seven points in regulation to force overtime, including five from Danielle Minott who tallied a game-high 44 points.

Trailing 89-88 in the extra session, Oursler sparked an 8-0 run to help push UB to victory.

The Bulls will look to make it six straight wins Wednesday night when they travel to Central Michigan.

