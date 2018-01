BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – There’s a reason why nobody reportedly wanted to face Oilers star Connor McDavid in the NHL All-Star Fastest Skater Skills Challenge.

He can actually fly.

McDavid defended his “Fastest Skater” title, becoming the first to repeat in the event, with a lightning fast lap of 13.454 seconds.

Sabres star forward Jack Eichel, who is participating in his first All-Star Weekend, finished third (13.828) behind Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point, who clocked in at 13.579 seconds.