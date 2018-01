Buffalo, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 32-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting on East Lovejoy Street early Saturday morning.

Police say the man was shot outside Checkmate Bar and Grill following a fight that began inside the bar.

The man was taken to ECMC. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential tipline at (716) 847-2255.