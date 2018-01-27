Purple Eagles stun Canisius in 105-89 win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Main Street was the place to be on Saturday night as the latest installment of the Canisius – Niagara rivalry sold out the Koessler Athletic Center.

The Purple Eagles (14-9, 7-3) came into the outing red hot, shooting 53% for the game. They were led by James Towns who scored an impressive 31 points in 25 minutes off the bench. Khalil Dukes had 28 points.

Niagara led by 19 at halftime.

Despite getting the lead down to 10 in the second half, the Golden Griffins were never able to keep up with Niagara’s hot shooting.

Niagara Falls native and Canisius senior Jermaine Crumpton led Canisius with a career tying 32-points.

With the loss, Canisius (13-9, 7-2) falls out of first place in the MAAC.