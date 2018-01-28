List of winners at 60th Grammy Awards

(CBS NEWS) – The Recording Academy announced several winners ahead of the 60th Grammy Awards show, hosted by James Corden, on Sunday. Ed Sheeran, who was snubbed out of major categories, picked up the award for pop vocal album, while Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars, who are up for album of the year, won three Grammy Awards each – with Mars taking home “Song of the Year” for “That’s What I Like” and Record of the Year for “24K Magic.”

Country star Chris Stapleton, who is performing tonight as well, also picked up two wins.

Many celebrities wore white roses on the red carpet at the Grammys to show solidarity with the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements against sexual misconduct. Ahead of the Grammys, Rita Ora talked to CBS News and said, “I’m wearing the white rose this week, which represents solidarity with everything that’s going on and there’s a lot of people also wearing it, so I’m excited to show my support.”

Here’s a list of the other winners:

Comedy album

“The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas,” Dave Chappelle

Rap album

“DAMN.,” Kendrick Lamar

New artist

Alessia Cara

Rap/sung performance

“Loyalty,” Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna

Pop vocal album

“÷,” Ed Sheeran

Traditional pop vocal album

“Tony Bennett Celebrates 90,” various artists

Pop duo/group performance

“Feel It Still,” Portugal. The Man

Country song

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

Country solo performance

“Either Way,” Chris Stapleton

Country duo/group performance

“Better Man,” Little Big Town

Rap song

“HUMBLE.,” Kendrick Lamar

Rap performance (single or track)

“HUMBLE.,” Kendrick Lamar

R&B album

“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

Urban contemporary album

“Starboy,” The Weeknd

R&B song

“That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars

Traditional R&B performance

“Redbone,” Childish Gambino

R&B performance

“That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars

Alternative music album

“Sleep Well Beast,” The National

Rock album

“A Deeper Understanding,” The War on Drugs

Rock song

“Run,” Foo Fighters

Metal performance

“Sultan’s Curse,” Mastodon

Rock performance (single or track)

“You Want It Darker,” Leonard Cohen

American roots song

“If We Were Vampires,” Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

American roots performance

“Killer Diller Blues,” Alabama Shakes

Contemporary Christian album

“Chain Breaker,” Zach Williams

Gospel album

“Let Them Fall in Love,” CeCe Winans

Jazz instrumental album

“Rebirth,” Billy Childs

New age album

“Dancing on Water,” Peter Kater

Song written for visual media

“How Far I’ll Go (Moana),” Lin-Manuel Miranda

Score soundtrack for visual media “La La Land” Compilation soundtrack for visual media “La La Land” Musical theater album “Dear Evan Hansen” Spoken word album “The Princess Diarist,” Carrie Fisher Latin pop album “El Dorado,” Shakira Music film “The Defiant Ones,” various artists Music video “HUMBLE.,” Kendrick Lamar Contemporary instrumental album “Prototype,” Jeff Lorber Fusion Dance/electronic album “3-D The Catalogue,” Kraftwerk Dance recording “Tonite,” LCD Soundsystem