Annual Penguin Run has special meaning for Buffalo mother

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hundreds of runners hit the pavement Sunday morning for the Penguin Run benefiting Cradle Beach Camp.

This year, the race had a special meaning for one Buffalo mother.

The race was started 24 years ago by Tracy Waring’s brother. Her son, Devin, ran every year.

Devin died by suicide about a month ago.

Friends, family, and the community ran in his honor on Sunday.

“Devin was larger than life- he was a protector, he loved everybody, Waring said.”

About 450 runners turn out every year for the race.

