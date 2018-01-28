Annual Penguin Run has special meaning for Buffalo mother

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hundreds of runners hit the pavement Sunday morning for the Penguin Run benefiting Cradle Beach Camp.
This year, the race had a special meaning for one Buffalo mother.
The race was started 24 years ago by Tracy Waring’s brother. Her son, Devin, ran every year.
Devin died by suicide about a month ago.
Friends, family, and the community ran in his honor on Sunday.
“Devin was larger than life- he was a protector, he loved everybody, Waring said.”
About 450 runners turn out every year for the race.