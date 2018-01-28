Bonnies blow past GW in 2nd half for 70-52 win

St. Bonaventure's Jaylen Adams reacts towards the camera after their NCAA college basketball game against Dayton, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016, in Dayton, Ohio. St. Bonaventure won 79-72. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Clinging to a five point lead at halftime, St. Bonaventure opened the second half on a 12-2 run and never looked back in a 70-52 win over George Washington on Sunday.

With a second straight win, the Bonnies improved to 14-6 overall and 4-4 in Atlantic-10 play.

Matt Mobley led the way for Bona with 24 points, which included five three pointers.  Jaylen Adams and Courtney Stockard rounded out players in double figures finishing with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Leading 15-11 in the first half, George Washington went cold from the floor, going nearly nine minutes without a field goal as the Bonnies took the lead.  Over that span, St. Bonaventure forced the Colonials in to eight turnovers.

George Washington’s Maceo Jack, who played locally at Williamsville North High School, finished with three points, hitting a 3-pointer for the Colonials in the final seconds.

