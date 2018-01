BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Daemen Wildcats mounted a furious second half rally and erased a 20-point deficit, but it wasn’t enough in a 77-71 loss to #20 Bridgeport Sunday inside Lumsden Gym.

The loss snaps Daemen’s eight game winning streak.

Niagara Falls native Breon Harris led the Wildcats with 28 points, while Darius Garvin and Andrew Sischo each chipped in with 14. Daemen returns to action February 2 against St. Thomas Aquinas.