Donations pour in to help Buffalo Irish Center after break-in

SOUTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A South Buffalo staple says it will soon be back on its feet, thanks to generous donations from the community. This comes just a few weeks after Buffalo police say thieves broke into the Buffalo Irish Center and stole thousands of dollars.

“The heritage center has been here for over 47 years,” said Mary Heneghan, chairman of the Buffalo Irish Center.

That’s why Mary Heneghan says it’s important to keep the doors of the Buffalo Irish open. She says thanks to the community the center is on the right track.

“It’s very heartwarming to realize how many people will go out of their way to assist someone when they’re in need,” said Heneghan.

Nearly $5,000 have been raised for the center through a go fund me page so far. That’s about the same amount of money Heneghan says thieves got away with earlier this month.

Buffalo police say thieves stole a safe and lockbox containing money and historical documents.

Once Buffalo Irish author Rosanne Higgins heard about the break in, she says she had to help.

“We knew that I was scheduled to speak here today this was a couple of weeks ago and we decided we would donate a portion of our print sales here at the event,” said Rosanne Higgins, author of several books focusing on Irish Americans.

A quarter of the proceeds from Higgins’ book sales on Sunday will go to the center, as will money from any online sales.

“100 percent of our royalties from online sales today just to sort of help them recoup some of the money that was lost,” said Higgins.

Heneghan says she’s not surprised by the way people like Higgins have stepped in to help.

“It’s a very Irish thing, it’s a very buffalo thing,” said Heneghan.

She says despite the bit of bad luck, the Buffalo Irish center will bounce back.

“We’re doing fine and we’re going to come out of this even stronger,” said Heneghan.

You can visit the go fund me page by clicking here. There are a few more events scheduled for next month. All of those proceeds will also go to the center.