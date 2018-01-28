Eichel, Atlantic finish 2nd in All-Star Tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Making his first appearance in the NHL All-Star Game, Jack Eichel helped propel the Atlantic All-Stars to the championships game with a goal and two assists in their semifinal win over the Metro.

However, Eichel was kept off the board in the title showdown against the Pacific, in an eventual 5-2 loss.

Eichel’s second assist was in the semifinal victory was jaw dropping — while a third was taken off the board (as was Erik Karlsson’s goal) due to an offside challenge.

Trailing 3-2 — Eichel took a feed from Nikita Kucherov — spun and sent a backhand pass back to the hometown guy who buried the puck to pull even with the Metro All-Stars at 3.

The Sabres lone rep in Tampa later scored the game-winning goal to send the Atlantic squad to the $1 million game.

Brock Boeser was named the MVP on the All-Star Game.