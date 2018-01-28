Eichel, Atlantic finish 2nd in All-Star Tournament

By Published:
Atlantic Division's Nikita Kucherov, right, of the Tampa Bay Lightning, is congratulated by Atlantic Division teammate Jack Eichel, of the Buffalo Sabres, after scoring during the NHL hockey All-Star game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Making his first appearance in the NHL All-Star Game, Jack Eichel helped propel the Atlantic All-Stars to the championships game with a goal and two assists in their semifinal win over the Metro.

However, Eichel was kept off the board in the title showdown against the Pacific, in an eventual 5-2 loss.

Eichel’s second assist was in the semifinal victory was jaw dropping — while a third was taken off the board (as was Erik Karlsson’s goal) due to an offside challenge.

Trailing 3-2 — Eichel took a feed from Nikita Kucherov — spun and sent a backhand pass back to the hometown guy who buried the puck to pull even with the Metro All-Stars at 3.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Sabres lone rep in Tampa later scored the game-winning goal to send the Atlantic squad to the $1 million game.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Brock Boeser was named the MVP on the All-Star Game.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s