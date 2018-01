BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fire tore through a vacant Buffalo home Sunday morning, causing $200,000 in damage.

Firefighters were called to Columbus Parkway around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The fire spread from the first floor to the second, and eventually the attic- forcing them to call in more crews.

Fire officials on the scene say the weather and the fact that no one lived at the home helped them.

Investigators are still looking for a cause.