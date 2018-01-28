Schumer calls on CDC for flu help in NYS

Associated Press Published:
Chuck Schumer
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., holds a news conference to talk about the Democratic victory in the Alabama special election and to discuss the Republican tax bill, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer is calling on federal health officials to dispatch a flu surveillance team to New York as the number of cases increases.

The Democrat announced his request to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday.

He says a surveillance team could help local health care workers and state health officials by studying the spread of the illness, identifying the particular strains involved, and assessing the impact on the state’s overall population.

Schumer says a CDC team could help the state “break its fever” by assisting the public health efforts already underway in the state.

According to the senator’s office more than 5,200 New Yorkers have been hospitalized with the flu this season and the number of new cases went up by 54 percent last week.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s