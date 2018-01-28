Stolen truck ends up in Ellicott Creek

By Published: Updated:

CITY OF TONAWANDA, NY   (WIVB) –  Police have lodged felony charges against a City of Tonawanda man for allegedly stealing a pickup truck from his ex-girlfriend’s driveway and dumping it in Ellicott Creek.

Benjamin Stanley, 43, of Highland Avenue was charged with possession of stolen property.  Witnesses tell police that he aimed the truck toward the creek, got out and walked away.  Officers say the truck was still running when police arrived.

Stanley was picked up a half mile away from the scene off Ellicott Creek Road.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s