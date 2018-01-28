Stolen truck ends up in Ellicott Creek

CITY OF TONAWANDA, NY (WIVB) – Police have lodged felony charges against a City of Tonawanda man for allegedly stealing a pickup truck from his ex-girlfriend’s driveway and dumping it in Ellicott Creek.

Benjamin Stanley, 43, of Highland Avenue was charged with possession of stolen property. Witnesses tell police that he aimed the truck toward the creek, got out and walked away. Officers say the truck was still running when police arrived.

Stanley was picked up a half mile away from the scene off Ellicott Creek Road.