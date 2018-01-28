The Grammy’s Foundation recognizes Buffalo Teacher as a music education advocate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sunday is music’s biggest night as The Grammy’s air on Channel 4.

One Buffalo music teacher is being recognized for her contributions to keeping music education alive in Buffalo. Buffalo teacher,  professional conductor, bassoon player and music advocate Amy Steiner is considered one of the top 25 music educators in the country.

She said, “To Music Teachers and musicians, I think it is the pivotal award that you could win  as a musician.”

She was  for nominated for the 2018 “Music Educator Grammy.”

Getting that call from The Grammy Foundation is something she says she’ll never forget.

She said, “I said, “Me?” Amy Steiner from Buffalo? I couldn’t even believe it. Even making it to the top 25 is so exciting.”

The Music Educator Award will go to the educator who has made a “significant and lasting contribution” to music education.

Steiner started a program called, “Forgot Music?” – modeled on the “Got Milk?” Campaign to make noise about music, once she saw cuts to music education in Buffalo public schools after a budget crisis.

She said, “I started collecting data on music education, and I found out every student who takes instrumental music in Buffalo Public Schools graduates from high school.”

Growing up in Eden, she credits her Former Band Director, John Maguda for why shes doing so much for Buffalo City Schools now.

No matter what happens with the award, she says there is still more to do, especially when it comes to music equality.

She said, “I believe that every child deserves a chance to have an instrument in their hands, and learn music.”

