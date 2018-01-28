“Winterfest” at Chestnut Ridge Park

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WIVB) — Despite the warmer weather, people came out to celebrate the winter season at Chestnut Ridge Park. “Winterfest” 2018 featured arts and crafts, marshmallow roasting, hay rides and more.

15-year-old Jimmy Keller was a featured wood carver at Winterfest. He is a Sophomore at Gowanda High School.

Keller says he has been doing this for about a year and a half. He was inspired to start when he saw someone else doing it, and now puts about 10 hours a week into woodcarving.

The proceeds from the two pieces Keller did today will be donated to charity.

