2018 Country Megaticket artists announced

Country music artist Jason Aldean performs in concert during his "Night Train Tour 2014" at the Baltimore Arena on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2014, in Baltimore. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The artists coming to Darien Lake as part of the 2018 Country Megaticket have been announced.

Here is the lineup:

  • July 21 – Lady Antebellum with Russell Dickerson
  • August 4 – Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne and Lanco
  • August 10 – Jason Aldean with Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina
  • August 16 – Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town

For $135, a lawn ticket can be bought for all four shows. For $395, a ticket for the 300 section in the Darien Lake Amphitheater can be bought for all the shows. That is the silver package.

For access to either the pit or 200 section, Country Megaticket buyers can pay $525 for the gold package. That also gets the buyers premier parking. One premier parking pass will be allowed per pair ordered.

Lawn package buyers can pay an extra $100 for access to the preferred lawn area.

The ticket packages will only be on sale from February 2 at 10 a.m. until March 4 at 10 p.m.

Packages can be bought at Megaticket.com. Tickets for the individual shows will go on sale at a later date.

Every paid concert ticket gets the buyer free admission to the theme park on the day of the concert.

