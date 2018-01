Buffalo, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Fire Department is on scene of a three alarm fire in Lovejoy.

Flames broke out just before 3:00 a.m on Benzinger Street.

It’s not clear if anyone has been injured but, a News 4 photographer saw an ambulance leaving the scene.

Fire crews have reportedly backed out of the home because of the heavy flames.

This is a developing story.