Cheektowaga man found guilty in sledgehammer attack on ex-girlfriend

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Cheektowaga man has been found guilty by jury in a sledgehammer attack on his ex-girlfriend.

Mark Dublino, 54, of Cheektowaga, was convicted of two counts of second-degree attempted murder, four counts of first degree attempted burglary, one count of aggravated criminal contempt, and two counts of second degree assault.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, on June 6, 2016, Dublino entered the Williamsville home of his former girlfriend, violating an order of protection. Once inside, he attacked her and her friend, striking each multiple times in the head with a sledgehammer.

Immediately following the attack, he drove to his former girlfriend’s parents’ home in Amherst where he attacked her elderly father with a shovel.

All of the victims are in the process of recovering from their injuries.

Dublino will be sentenced March 12.