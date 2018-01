DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chris Stapleton will perform at Darien Lake on June 28.

The country singer is coming to western New York, along with Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb, as part of All American Road Show.

Tickets for the show go on sale February 9 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $34.75 to $89.75.

Those interested in buying tickets can go to LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-745-3000.

Every paid concert ticket gets the buyer free admission to the theme park on the day of the concert.