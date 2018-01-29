Companies shelling out $5mil for 30 second spot during Super Bowl

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The game is set – the New England Patriots are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

While there will be a few thousand people at the game, millions around the nation will be tuning in to watch it. And some of those people are there solely to see the ads.

“It’s really the one time during the year when we talk about ads that the general public is actually interested in seeing them,” said Charles Lindsey, an associate professor in marketing at the UB School of Management.

According to Lindsey, recent surveys show 75% of Super Bowl viewers are looking forward to watching commercials.

“This is really a great chance to get in front of a large group of American consumers.”

And that’s why corporations are willing to pay $5 million for a 30 second spot to air during one of the greatest showdowns in sports each year.

“This is pretty unique.”

Due to the evolution of digital media, companies are working to reach consumers in different ways during the game.

“It’s really about creating a multi-screen, multi-channel experience across digital and traditional media.”

And that means – they’re putting out even more money. The professor estimates each company realistically is spending $9 to $12 million to advertise during the Super Bowl. And while they’re putting out all that money, studies have shown the ads don’t impact what people are buying. One study shows, if a commercial is well-received by the general public, there’s about a 7% increase in the likelihood someone will buy that product; others show stock prices increase for good commercials.

Lindsey says, overall, there’s no clear determination showing whether or not the ads actually have a net positive return on investment. However, all researcher Lindsey cited shows, if an ad is liked, people view that company in a better light.

“The reason, primarily, to be a part of this is the pop culture dialogue.”