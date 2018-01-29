Eric Wood on neck injury: “Even with further treatment, rehab or surgery a return is not possible””

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Drafted in 2009, Eric Wood started 121 games for the Bills, including their playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It was the franchise’s first postseason berth since 1999.  It would be the first and only playoff game for the longtime center.

“I found an hour before my son Garrett was born,” Wood said as he stood at the podium inside the Bills’ Field House on Monday.  “As many of you already know, given the leak on Friday, Dr. Cappuccino has informed me I would no longer be able to play football given the neck injury. Even with further treatment, rehab or surgery a return is not possible.”

The Bills center, who played every snap of the 2017 season, said he suffered a “stinger” in Buffalo’s 20-16 loss to Cincinnati and suffered another in the team’s win over Tampa Bay.

“After that game we did an X-Ray on my neck that showed no significant damage,” Wood said. “After the the season, as a part of the exit physical, we got an MRI that revealed a disk that was dangerously close to my spinal cord and that was alarming.

“As you can imagine, this news floored me as it was days away from the first playoff game in my career,” he continued.  “Although I will no longer will be cleared to play football I am still on the Bills’ roster and look forward to helping the team in some capacity.”

Wood did not take any questions from reporters after speaking for about 90 seconds.

“I’m sure there are a lot of unanswered question and I hope to address that at a later date. Thanks and go Bills!”

