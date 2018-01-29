Father of 7-year-old Anthony Conti: “He was the most loving boy”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A playful, bright-eyed 7-year-old taken too soon; Anthony Conti died Monday morning after being rescued from his family’s burning home on Benzinger Street in Buffalo’s Lovejoy neighborhood.

“They started CPR immediately,” said Buffalo Fire Commissioner Vincent Muscarella.

The second grader was brought to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities believe he likely died of smoke inhalation.

“Hugs 100 times a day, I love yous 100 times a day. Just always loving. He was the most loving boy,” said Anthony’s father, Joseph Conti.

The Conti’s have seven children, including Anthony; the other six were able to get out of the burning home on their own.

According to Buffalo Fire investigators, the blaze broke out just before three Monday morning. The fire started in a bedroom on the first floor and quickly spread.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Commissioner Muscarella explained the home used to be a double family home, and was converted to a single family residence.

The building’s construction made fighting the fire more challenging, the commissioner told News 4.

“It promotes fire growth. There’s no stops from the basement all the way up to the attic so fire does travel quickly in those types of construction,” he said.

Around 70 firefighters responded to the scene.

Joseph Conti narrowly escaped himself; he suffered burns to his face and head.

“My whole bed was blazed and I just started trying to put the bed out. I tried putting blankets over it. There was just nothing I could do,” the father told News 4.

The youngest of the Conti children is just 3-years-old.

Joseph Conti says his family is leaning on each other to get through this tragedy.

“They’re such awesome kids we raised. One of them was maybe just too good and he wanted them,” he told News 4, nothing his little boy is now in Heaven.

The family is also receiving support from its community, one they’ve been a part of for decades.

A Go Fund Me has been created to assist the family.

Donations are being collected at Sts. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church at 45 Ideal Street.

Non-money items may also be taken to the Mead Library at 126 Ludington St. Click/tap to see a Facebook post listing the needed items.

Organizers ask that only new items be donated.