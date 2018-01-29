Gionta to suit up for Amerks in Olympic tuneup on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In what’s expected to be a final tuneup ahead the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, former Sabres Captain Brian Gionta will suit up with the Rochester Americans for one game on Friday when they host the Toronto Marlies.

It’ll mark the first time the Rochester native will suit up for his hometown team.

Gionta, who has been practicing with the Amerks since October, was named the Captain of Team USA on New Year’s Day.

The 39-year-old will be playing in his second Olympic Games.  He and the Americans finished 8th in 2006 in Torino.

