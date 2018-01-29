Graduate of Williamsville East fatally shot in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WIVB) — A graduate of Williamsville East High School was fatally shot in Miami Beach.
Kamil Patel, 29, graduated from the school in 2006.
He was shot on Thursday.
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WIVB) — A graduate of Williamsville East High School was fatally shot in Miami Beach.
Kamil Patel, 29, graduated from the school in 2006.
He was shot on Thursday.
WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.
Advertisement