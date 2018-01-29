Ikea eyes location near Rochester

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Swedish furniture giant Ikea has sent a scouting crew through Henrietta and examined possible sites for a new store, according to Henrietta Town Supervisor Steve Schultz.

Schultz says the Ikea representatives talked with several local developers in December and is hoping to hear their decision soon.

“We talked about in addition to being that crossroads to Monroe County, there’s great highway access from Buffalo and Syracuse,” Schultz said.

Schultz says the group’s interest increased upon learning about all the colleges and universities in the area.

Schultz adds while Ikea is considering several different sites in Henrietta, he would like to see it at The Marketplace Mall.

“It’s no secret that mall sales are declining. An anchor store like Ikea can keep Marketplace alive and well. It’s got the parking, it’s got the highway access and it’s already developed land,” Schultz said.

Schultz did not mention any other towns or spots Ikea might have visited, but did not rule out possible interest outside of Henrietta.

The Ikea stores closest to Rochester are in Long Island, Brooklyn, Pittsburgh, and Toronto.

