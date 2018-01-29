Iowa could require students to pass a citizenship exam to graduate. Would you pass?

CNN Published:
This Thursday, April 27, 2017 photo shows a crane at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa. Scaffolding will soon envelop the Iowa Capitol dome as workers continue a $10 million renovation project that won't be finished for at least a year. (AP Photo/Linley Sanders)

(CNN) – Iowa lawmakers have proposed a bill that will require students to pass a citizenship exam to graduate high school. The test is the same one immigrants have to pass to become US citizens.

“It’s common sense that kids today should have an understanding of basic US civics,” Republican state Rep. Walt Rogers told the Des Moines Register. (CNN has reached out to Rogers for comment but has yet to hear back.)
The Iowa test will ask questions from a set of 100. The House Study Bill 573 says that in order to successfully pass the test, students will need to achieve a score of at least 60%.

