Jamestown Police investigating report of sexual assault in JCC residence hall

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jamestown Police are investigating a report of sexual assault that occurred early Monday morning on one of the Jamestown Community College Residence Halls.

According to Jamestown Police, the investigation to this point has revealed that this was not a random act.

Investigators are interviewing several students. Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to contact Jamestown Police at 483-7537. Anonymous tips can be left at 483-TIPS or via the Tips 411 app. All tips will be kept confidential.

No further details are being released at this time.