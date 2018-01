BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Comedian Kevin Hart is coming to Buffalo.

He will perform at the KeyBank Center as part of The Irresponsible Tour on May 6.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show go on sale January 31 at Noon.

Prices range from $39 to $129.

Anyone looking to buy tickets can purchase them at LiveNation.com, Tickets.com or call 1-888-223-6000.