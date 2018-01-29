Lovejoy bar and grill surrenders liquor license after weekend violence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The owners of Checkmate Bar & Grill have come to a compromise with the city.

They will now operate as only a restaurant and will surrender their liquor license.

The property owner tells us they needed a chance to survive. But now this violence will force them to shut down the bar forever.

Councilman Rich Fontana says the expression “nothing good happens after midnight” rings especially true for the bar.

He said, “I don’t think they’re running the bar properly they’re open until 4 in the morning they’re bringing in a rough crowd that has guns on them.”

Checkmate is still closed, and investigators were on scene Monday reviewing security video from the Saturday morning shooting.

A crowd of people had spilled onto the street when this started. It shows multiple people who brought guns into the bar.

Fontana said, “They started leaving the bar shooting at each other. Out the door. Bullets were found in the fence across the street.”

Fontana says Checkmate is no stranger to problems, and the decision to take away their liquor license is what the community wants.

“We received more than 50 calls at our office, and the general consensus is, we’re not negotiating, we want to shut down,” Fontana said.

But the bar owners tell us there was no fight inside the bar, all the problems started once the crowds left.

Fontana says police are still looking into what motivated the shooting. “There might be a drug element here at play, because normally that’s what draws the gun violence,” he said.

Fontana says this latest incident is the last straw for the neighborhood bar.

The move is the best choice for the safety of the neighborhood. Fontana said, “They need like weapons security at this place they need like TSA in front of this place!”

The owners didnt want to go on camera or show security video shown as the investigation is ongoing.

Monday the owners will clear all the liquor out of the restaurant. Police have no update on the 32-year-old man who was critically injured on Saturday.

He was taken to ECMC for treatment.