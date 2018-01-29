New state senate bill would require kids 14 and under to wear helmets while skiing, snowboarding

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The New York State Senate has passed a bill that would require skiers and snowboarders 14 years old and younger to wear a helmet while on the slopes in New York

According to a press release from the state senate, the measure is similar to the state’s bicycle helmet law and would help decrease the number of head injuries suffered by children while skiing or snowboarding in New York.

“Ski areas – which have expressed support for the legislation – would post signs at their information boards and on-site locations where lift tickets are sold notifying guests of the helmet requirements as well as the availability of helmets for rental or purchase,” the press release said.

Lift tickets would also include language about the law.

The measure has been sent to the State Assembly.