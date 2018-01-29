New survey finds hundreds of BPS teachers say student behavior is out of control

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of teachers in Buffalo Public schools say student behavior is out of control. That’s the finding of a new disruptive student behavior survey from the Buffalo Teachers Federation.

More than 1,200 teachers from Buffalo Public schools participated in the survey. (1,217 total)

The 21 page report shows more than 30% of teachers say that student behavior is out of control and leading to unacceptable learning conditions.

The survey was done over a one month period, and teachers from 65 of the 69 Buffalo Public schools responded.

More than 80% of the teachers who participated believe that discipline and suspensions are under reported.

The report also includes anonymous statements from several teachers like this one from McKinley high school that reads, “There is a student in the 9th grade who disrupts and is removed from every one is his classes each and every day. He lunged at a pregnant teacher today. He has been suspended before, but now we “just have to deal with it.”

Buffalo Teachers Federation President Philp Rumore says it’s a multi faceted issue and something must be done to stop it.

“City Hall is saying look it we want you to reduce suspensions. So the principals figure the way of reducing suspensions is to not report them and not suspend. They’re trying to look good. That does not help the student that has the disruptive behavior or the rest of the students who are trying to learn,” said Philip Rumore, Buffalo Teachers Federation President.

Rumore says there aren’t enough alternative programs and school psychologists and counselors. He also says the restorative justice practice in Buffalo Public schools is not enough to combat the student behavior issue.

News 4 is told a copy of the report has been sent to the Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent.

For the fully survey, go to http://www.btfny.org/press/disruptive_behavior_results_2018.pdf

The following is a statement from Buffalo Public Schools:

Recognizing that students in impoverished urban communities often present challenges, the Buffalo Public Schools has accrued supports through Say Yes Buffalo and a vast network of community partners. Our objective is to have classrooms that are conducive to learning and instruction. District staff will review, with building level leadership Buffalo Council of School Administrators (BCSA), the recently released BTF report. We welcome continued dialogue and leadership in addressing the varying needs of BPS students to ensure their continued and future success.

The District has not heard the claims in the BTF report from any principal. We know that 90 percent of Buffalo Public Schools students possess an extraordinary need that requires a level of direct and indirect supports and professional development for teachers, i.e., Trauma Informed Care, Culturally & Linguistically Responsive Training, and Restorative Practices. Student-centered supports also include mental health clinics, student support staff, enhanced after school and Saturday programming, and Parent Centers to support parents, etc.

We must grow the children we want them to be.