North Tonawanda man accused of taking advantage of developmentally disabled person

News 4 Staff

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A North Tonawanda man is facing charges after New York State Police say he took advantage of a developmentally disabled person.

Anthony J. Crowley, 33, of North Tonawanda, was charged with first degree identity theft and third degree grand larceny on Jan. 14.

According to NYSP reports, on June 19 the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of state police’s Lockport station received a complaint of 33-year-old developementally disabled victim possibly being taken advantage of by Crowley.

An investigation revealed that Crowley had the victim living with him over an extended period of time in poor living conditions. Crowley opened a checking account in the victim’s name and used funds from that account over time, totaling $4,000 in personal gain.

Crowley was arrested and processed at SP Lockport and arraigned in North Tonawanda Court. He’s scheduled to return to court later this month.

 

 

