Orleans County attorney charged with fraud, grand larceny

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Albion attorney after a two-week investigation into allegations of fraud, grand larceny and other charges.

Kevin R. Allen, 31, of Gaines Basin Road, Albion, was charged Monday with second degree grand larceny, petit larceny, and second degree scheme to defraud following an investigation into complaints of misconduct from two separate clients.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, one client alleged that Allen was paid for attorney services to commence divorce proceedings, and then was advised that the divorce was finalized- but in fact, the process had not been started.

A second client reported that Allen was hired to bring a civil law suit against certain companies on behalf of the client, as well as to assist in collecting money owed from a divorce.

Allegedly, Allen has collected more than $57,000 from the victim, and has not filed any claims on behalf of the client.

“It appears that Mr. Allen allegedly engaged in behavior that violates the established rules for professional conduct by attorneys as well as the N.Y.S Penal Law,” a press release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

Allen was arraigned in the Town of Albion Court and remanded to Orleans County Jail on $10,000 bail.

He will return to court March 14.