Paladino will not challenge Cuomo for governor’s seat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Buffalo school board member Carl Paladino says he is not going to run against Gov. Andrew Cuomo this year.

News 4 confirmed this information on Monday.

“The state Republican Party cannot support such an effort. It is in disarray without control of elected RINO State legislators and does not have the leadership to win a statewide race,” Paladino said.

The Republican ran against Cuomo for the governor’s seat before in the 2010 election, but lost.

State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia ordered the removal of Paladino from the Buffalo Board of Education last year.

