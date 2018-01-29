Police: No suspects in shooting deaths of 4 men in PA row home

READING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say they have no suspects in the shooting deaths of four men in a Pennsylvania home, and officials in Reading (REH’-ding) can’t remember a case in which so many people were fatally shot.

Police said Monday that 20-year-old Jarlyn Lantigua-Tejada, 23-year-old Juan Rodriguez and 20-year-old Joshua Santos were found dead after the gunfire around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Deputy Chief James Marasco Jr. says the identity of the fourth man hasn’t been confirmed, but he’s believed to be in his early 20s. All of the victims had been shot several times.

Investigators haven’t released information about a possible motive, but Marasco says authorities “do not believe that this was a random act.”

Mourners have lit candles at the doorway of the home.

