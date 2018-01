LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Primus and Mastodon will be performing at Artpark this May.

The bands will also be joined by All Them Witches.

Tickets for the May 23 show go on sale February 2 at 10 a.m.

Those interested in buying some can go to Tickets.com or Artpark.net or call 1-888-223-6000.

Tickets will cost $45, but the price will increase to $50 on the day of the show.

The concert will start at 6 p.m.