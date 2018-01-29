Rescue dog recovering, sheds half her weight

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)– The sun is rising on Grand Island, the sky painted in pastel pinks and yellows, and Honey wants to see it too.

“You can just see it in her face,” said Susan Cable, Honey’s foster mom.

The beagle walks gingerly around the front yard. She almost looks like she’s bouncing – that’s how she gets around due to torn ligaments in her legs. The pup who is around six-years-old, going on seven, looks completely different than when we met her in June. She has lost about half of her weight in six months.

“It was heartbreaking,” said Cable. “She was so sweet and obviously very unhappy.”

Honey’s former owner was an elderly woman apparently living with dementia so she’d feed the dog all day. Honey ballooned, at her highest tipping the scales at 68lbs. The owner arrived at the Niagara County SPCA asking the organization to euthanize the dog due to her weight issues but they refused.

“Obviously she didn’t deserve to be put down.”

Instead, they began rehabbing Honey, putting her on a strict diet – her favorite treats are carrots, and starting physical therapy with her. The purchased a pool and would fill it with water, encouraging the pup to do laps by leading her with snacks.

Honey quickly dropped 20lbs. and went home with Cable where the pair continued working on the beagle’s recovery plan. Soon, Honey was walking without dragging her legs behing her, then she learned how to do steps.

“She’s so snuggly,” said Honey’s foster mom. “She loves attention and wants to sit on the couch with me. She just makes me laugh.”

The two have bonded quite a bit but Cable hasn’t decided if she will adopt the beagle yet. She says they’ll cross that bridge once Honey hits her goal weight – she still has a few more pounds to lose. In the meantime, Cable remains committed to helping Honey get there and making sure she has a happy home.

“I am in love with her, that’s for sure.”

Click here to find out more about how to volunteer at the Niagara County SPCA.