Schenectady to demolish buildings following landslide

The Associated Press Published:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) — Multiple structures in an upstate New York city will be demolished following a landslide Sunday morning that displaced nearly two dozen residents.

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy says two homes and a garage are scheduled to be demolished Monday. City officials say the structures that are hanging on the hillside are in danger of damaging buildings below.

Authorities say three people were rescued from a building during the landslide. Officials say one victim was taken to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries. Authorities say the other two residents were treated for minor injuries.

A group of residents have been evacuated from the area. The Red Cross is assisting with temporary housing.

A state of emergency was declared for the city.

