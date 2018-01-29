South Buffalo woman to lead St. Patrick’s Day Parade

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We now know who will be the Grand Marshal for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Buffalo.

Madonna Bugman was born and raised in south Buffalo. She is a proud member of the United Irish American Association.

Bugman says it’s a huge honor to be at the forefront of the event.

“Basically I’m representing the UIAA and all the ancestry before us….It means, basically, that I’m representing everything that came before me, and that’s why it’s such an honor,” she said.

Bugman will lead the parade down Delaware Ave. on Sunday, March 18.

