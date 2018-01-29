Study shows link between community activism, civic engagement, and mental health

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York activist scene isn’t as robust as others, according to Max Anderson with Open Buffalo, but those who are stepping up in their communities have a lot of passion.

“We all have something to give,” said Anderson, the communications director. “Activism is tiring but rejuvenating at the same time. You’re doing it for something in your soul that drives you.”

Anderson reviewed the Civic Engagement Study, completed by Parissa Ballard from Wake Forest, which shows connections between activism, engagement, and mental health.

The researcher surveyed more than 9500 young adults. According to the results, those who volunteer and vote have better mental health and are less likely to engage in risky behaviors.

“With volunteering, a lot of it tends to be service based and you can see the immediate impact,” said Anderson. “You’re giving time and helping others and you can see that immediately and feel good.”

Also according to the research, those who work as social activists in their communities tend to have higher income levels, are well educated, but are more likely to take risks when it comes to using substance. That information was the most shocking to Anderson.

“We have a lot of passionate people who come into the movement and they want to see change immediately. I can see how that can lead to frustrations and negative health results.”

Anderson says, overall, the survey reminds him to self-reflect.

“If you’re not taking time to check on yourself, you can get burned out.”