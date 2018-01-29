Target launching same-day delivery

(CBS NEWS) – Target is launching its same-day delivery service Thursday in dozens of stores.

Reps with the retailer say the same-day delivery services will cover products ranging from groceries to electronics.

The company previously announced that about half of its stores will have the service beginning in early 2018.

The service is expected to begin in Birmingham, Alabama, as well as Tampa and South Florida starting Feb. 1 and in other Florida markets, such as Orlando, starting Feb. 8.

The move comes after the company said it would acquire same-day delivery company Shipt for $550 million.

In its previous announcement, the company said that the service will be an option at the majority of Target stores by the 2018 holiday season.